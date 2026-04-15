Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi Secure Spots in UTT Table Tennis Pre-Quarters

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi showcased their table tennis prowess by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals of the Under-19 girls' team event at the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships in Dehradun.

Key Points Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi have qualified for the pre-quarterfinals in the Under-19 girls' team event at the UTT Inter-State Table Tennis Championships.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, NCOE, Karnataka, and Gujarat are also likely to secure pre-quarterfinal berths at the UTT Table Tennis Championships.

The battle for the remaining knockout spots at the UTT Table Tennis Championships is expected to be intense, especially in Groups E and F.

Chhattisgarh edged past Kerala in a tense table tennis match, with Lavnya Pandey sealing the victory.

NCOE survived a tough challenge from Haryana in a nail-biting table tennis encounter, with Subhomita Basak clinching the deciding rubber.

Powerhouses Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi stamped their authority early on, cruising into the pre-quarterfinals from their respective groups in the Under-19 girls' team event at the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

With just one round of league matches remaining -- Telangana vs Punjab (Group A), Uttarakhand vs Assam (Group B), and PSPBA vs Chandigarh (Group C) -- the outcomes will have little impact on the three dominant leaders, who have already sealed their spots.

However, the final round will determine the second qualifiers from each group, adding intrigue to the closing league fixtures.

Elsewhere, Maharashtra (Group D), Uttar Pradesh (Group E), NCOE (Group F), Karnataka (Group G), and Gujarat (Group H) have virtually secured their pre-quarterfinal berths.

Yet, the race for the remaining knockout spots remains intense, particularly in Groups E and F, where the battle for the second qualification place is expected to go down to the wire.

Placed in a tough Group C, hosts Uttarakhand lost their match to West Bengal 0-3, but they can redeem themselves when they take on Assam in their last-round tie later on Wednesday.

Key Table Tennis Match Highlights

The day witnessed a gripping contest between Chhattisgarh and Kerala, with the former edging through in a tense decider.

Lavnya Pandey rose to the occasion, defeating PV Sreelakshmi 11-6 11-9 11-2 to seal the match.

Earlier, Lavnya had suffered a narrow loss to Gouri Niranjana, while Samaya Pandey too faltered against the same opponent in the reverse singles.

It was Pragya Pathak who turned the tide, producing a resilient performance to overcome Mariya Angel in a five-game battle and give Chhattisgarh a crucial 2-1 lead.

In Group F, NCOE survived a stern challenge from Haryana in another nail-biting encounter.

Subhomita Basak emerged as the hero, clinching the deciding rubber against Kashvi Kalra in five hard-fought games, despite an earlier straight-game loss to Tanmayee Saha.

Haryana had briefly taken control when Meher Garg defeated Moupia Das to go 2-1 up.

However, Archismita Mahato's win over Tanmayee in the reverse singles forced a decider, where NCOE held their nerve.