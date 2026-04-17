West Bengal Beat Tamil Nadu In U-19 Table Tennis Final

West Bengal showcased a disciplined performance to secure a 3-1 victory over Tamil Nadu in the Under-19 girls' team final at the National Table Tennis Championships.

Key Points West Bengal defeated top-seeded Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the U-19 girls' team final.

Avisha Karmakar set the tone for West Bengal by defeating M. Hansini in the opening match.

Ditsa Roy's victory over Shriya Anand gave West Bengal a crucial 2-1 lead.

Syndrela Das sealed the championship for West Bengal with a straight-games victory over Hansini.

Second-seeds West Bengal produced a disciplined and well-rounded performance to beat top seeds Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the Under-19 girls' team final at the 87th UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Friday.

Tamil Nadu's Key Players Struggle

Coming into the final with strong credentials, Tamil Nadu leaned heavily on former national champion M. Hansini and the in-form Ananya Muralidharan, both of whom had been instrumental in their semifinal victory over Maharashtra.

However, the duo could not quite recreate the same impact in the title clash. However, Ananya managed a notable win over Syndrela Das, keeping Tamil Nadu in the contest. But the overall team effort lacked consistency at crucial moments.

West Bengal's Team Effort Secures Victory

West Bengal, on the other hand, displayed composure and depth across the lineup. Avisha Karmakar set the tone by overcoming Hansini in a hard-fought opening rubber, before Ananya restored parity for Tamil Nadu.

The momentum, however, swung decisively in West Bengal's favour thereafter, as Ditsa Roy edged past Shriya Anand in a tense four-game battle to hand her side a 2-1 lead.

Syndrela Das Clinches The Championship

With the tie delicately poised, Tamil Nadu once again turned to Hansini to keep their hopes alive. But the experienced paddler struggled to find her rhythm under pressure. Syndrela, sensing the opportunity, raised her level at the right time and delivered a commanding straight-games victory to seal the tie and the championship for West Bengal.

West Bengal's victory marks a significant achievement in junior table tennis. This win could boost the team's confidence and provide momentum for future competitions. The performance of these young athletes highlights the growing talent pool in Indian table tennis.