Leading Teams Shine At National Table Tennis Championships

Top teams asserted their dominance in the early rounds of the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships, but faced tough competition from lower-ranked teams.

Key Points Leading teams like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra dominated the opening rounds of the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships.

Several lower-ranked teams provided stiff competition, pushing the favourites to the brink in closely contested matches.

The final round of group matches will determine the runners-up, promising intense battles for the remaining knockout spots.

Delhi and Himachal Pradesh faced particularly challenging matches, highlighting the competitive nature of the championships.

The opening two rounds of boys team events at the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships largely followed the expected script, with the leading contenders asserting dominance at the New Multipurpose Hall here.

Group toppers Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, PSPBA, Delhi, NCOE, and Haryana all but secured their pre-quarterfinal berths with a round to spare, reinforcing their credentials as strong medal contenders.

Most of them progressed with authority, encountering little resistance in the early stages.

Yet, beneath this predictability, the first two rounds revealed a competitive undercurrent. Several ties - particularly in the last three groups - were far tighter than the scorelines suggested, with lower-ranked teams pushing the favourites to the brink.

Intense Competition in Group Matches

The focus now shifts to the third and final round of group matches, which will decide the runners-up in each group. With the top spots nearly sealed, the race for second place promises to be closely fought and intense.

Delhi in Group F and Himachal Pradesh in Group G highlighted how challenging the competition has been. Delhi scraped past Odisha 3-2 in a see-saw encounter, while Himachal went down by the same margin to NCOE despite a spirited fight.

Himachal's clash against NCOE was particularly dramatic. After Naman Bhatnagar restored parity and Swanjanya Goswami put them 2-1 ahead, Sounav Barman levelled the tie to force a decider.

Parth Prabhakar then staged a superb comeback from two games down to beat Sreyanash Thakur 3-2 (8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-6), sealing the tie for NCOE.

Nail-Biting Finishes and Unexpected Upsets

Delhi's escape was equally gripping. Odisha's Sarthak Arya won both his singles, but Bhaskar Singh's hard-fought win in the third rubber proved decisive. Atherva Gupta then redeemed himself with a straight-games victory to carry Delhi through.

Assam, too, endured a scare against Jammu & Kashmir, registering a tense 3-2 win. Ritvik Gupta stunned Assam early by defeating Priyanuj Bhattacharyya in straight games and later forced a decider with another dominant win.

However, Priyanuj rose to the occasion in the final rubber, sealing the tie comfortably.

Himachal, meanwhile, had earlier prevailed in another thriller against Madhya Pradesh. Naman led the charge with two crucial wins, while Swanjanya clinched the decider to secure a 3-2 victory.

Knockout Spots Still Up For Grabs

Apart from these nail-biters, most results went according to form. PSPBA, though, had a shaky start, dropping the opening rubber to Goa after Aaron Farias upset Rushikesh Jagtap.

As the group stage nears its conclusion, the narrative is clear: while the frontrunners have stamped their authority, the battle for the remaining knockout spots remains wide open, and could feature more edge-of-the-seat action.

Results: (Team Stage 1):

Under-19 Boys: (Rounds 1&2)

Group A: Tamil Nadu bt Punjab 3-0; Tamil Nadu bt Chandigarh 3-0

Group B: Bengal bt UP 3-0, Gujarat bt Meghalaya 3-0; Bengal bt Gujarat 3-1, UP bt Meghalaya 3-0.

Group C: Assam bt J&K 3-2, Manipur bt Nagaland 3-0; Assam bt Manipur 3-0, J&K bt Nagaland 3-0

Group D: Maharashtra bt Uttarakhand 3-0, Karnataka bt Jharkhand 3-0; Maharashtra bt Karnataka 3-0, Uttarakhand bt Jharkhand 3-0.

Group E: PSPBA bt Goa 3-1, Rajasthan bt Kerala 3-0; PSPBA bt Rajasthan 3-0, Goa bt Kerala 3-1.

Group F: Delhi bt Chhattisgarh 3-0, Odisha bt Daman & Diu 3-0; Delhi bt Odisha 3-2, Chhattisgarh bt Daman & Diu 3-0.

Group G: Himachal Pradesh bt Madhya Pradesh 3-2, NCOE bt Pondicherry 3-0; NCOE bt Himachal Pradesh 3-2, Madhya Pradesh bt Pondicherry 3-2.

Group H: Haryana bt Telangana 3-0, Bihar bt Andhra Pradesh 3-1; Haryana bt Bihar 3-2, Telangana bt Andhra Pradesh 3-1.

The Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships serve as a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing future talent in the sport. These championships provide young players with valuable exposure and competitive experience, contributing to the growth of table tennis in India. Many of these players will be contenders for national team selection in the coming years.