Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open: Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16

US Open: Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16

September 02, 2023 00:51 IST
Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Defending champion Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as she produced another rock-solid performance to roll into the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Slovenian qualifier and best friend Kaja Juvan on Friday.

 

Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium their friendship was put on hold while the top-seeded Pole got down to business.

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as she produced another rock-solid performance. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Swiatek was in total control from the start, dominating all aspects of the match throughout a one-sided opening set during which she dropped just three points on serve and converted all three of her break points.

It was more one-way traffic in the second as Swiatek won the first 11 points en route to a 3-0 lead before Juvan finally got on the board after 40 minutes with a hold following which the world number 145 smiled and playfully raised her arms in triumph.

But the moment was short-lived for Juvan as Swiatek restored order with a hold to love and then another break before closing out the match with another routine service hold before the two players shared a warm embrace at the net.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
