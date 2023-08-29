Sakkari may take a break from tennis

News
August 29, 2023 14:10 IST
IMAGE: Greece's Maria Sakkari was knocked out by Spain's Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the US Open on Monday. I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It's not a lack of effort, for sure, Sakkari said. Photograph: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the US Open.

 

The 28-year-old crashed out after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Spanish world number 71 Rebeka Masarova, capping a miserable year at the Grand Slams after first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

"I wouldn't say I was playing well," an emotional Sakkari told Eurosport.

"If I played at least five or 10% better, I would have won that match.

"These are the matches that I have to win. I cannot lose these matches; there have been too many for my level this year, and it's unfortunate.

"I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It's not a lack of effort, for sure.

"It's very uncertain, I don't know what I am going to do, whether I am going to take a break or not."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
