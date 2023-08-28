News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gavaskar optimistic of India's future as a sporting nation

Gavaskar optimistic of India's future as a sporting nation

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'...If you see, with the exposure that Indian sportspersons are getting... If you think about America and Australia as sporting countries, I feel that in 10-15 years' time, India will also be called a sporting country.'

It's been a week of sporting success for India with Neeraj Chopra's gold at the World Athletics on Sunday, HS Prannoy won bronze at the World Badminton Championships on Saturday while R Praggnanandhaa was finalist at the FIDE Chess World Cup last week

IMAGE: It's been a week of sporting success for India with Neeraj Chopra's gold at the World Athletics on Sunday, HS Prannoy won bronze at the World Badminton Championships on Saturday while R Praggnanandhaa was finalist at the FIDE Chess World Cup last week. Photographs: Twitter

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said India will rise as a 'sporting country' in the next 10-15 years, while lauding historic achievements of javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra, chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and badminton star HS Prannoy.

Chopra on Sunday became the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, while Praggnanandhaa last week created history by reaching the World Cup final at 18 years.

 

Prannoy defeated the world No 1 Viktor Axelsen en route to winning a World Championships bronze.

“Earlier, you would see only a few sports would be talked about, media coverage would only be for those," the Indian cricket icon told the media in Mumbai after he was unveiled as the principal advisor of the Midwicket Stories.

"Now all sports have got an outlet and exposure and because of the other sports, we are getting to see the (emergence of) stars."

The Little Master was brimming with joy as he witnessed Chopra's triumphant moment of becoming a world champion in Budapest.

“I remember when he (Neeraj Chopra) had won the Tokyo Olympics gold, the India-England series was going on...

"I was watching from England, and I was prompted to sing a song ‘Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle...' Yesterday, I experienced the same feeling,” he said.

“We had seen Neeraj two years earlier when he won the gold medal in the Olympics. Last year he won a silver medal, but for him it was important to win the gold medal and with a long throw he did it,” Gavaskar said.

“On the other hand, in badminton Worlds, Prannoy reached the semi-finals and he defeated Viktor Axelsen. If you see, with the exposure that Indian sportspersons are getting... If you think about America and Australia as sporting countries, I feel that in 10-15 years' time, India will also be called a sporting country,” he added.

The former India captain said Chopra's historic achievements will inspire others to take up javelin.

“It inspires other (athletes),” he said. “You would have seen that in this World Championship it was not just Neeraj, we had three throwers in the final.

"When one athlete does well it gives encouragement to others to take up the sport as well. It was a joyous moment,” he added.

Gavaskar also backed Praggnanandhaa to win many accolades in his fledgling career.

“Praggnanandhaa finished as the runner-up. He is just 18, going forward he can win many titles in the future,” Gavaskar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
PIX: BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece
PIX: BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece
BJP booked all choppers, LS polls in Dec: Mamata
BJP booked all choppers, LS polls in Dec: Mamata
2-yr-old girl stops breathing midair, and then...
2-yr-old girl stops breathing midair, and then...
Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA bloc's meet in Mumbai
Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA bloc's meet in Mumbai
How Neeraj inspired Jena to top-five finish at Worlds
How Neeraj inspired Jena to top-five finish at Worlds

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

How Neeraj inspired Jena to top-five finish at Worlds

How Neeraj inspired Jena to top-five finish at Worlds

Two months of trial by fire for captain Rohit Sharma

Two months of trial by fire for captain Rohit Sharma

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances