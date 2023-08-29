News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » More injury woes for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

More injury woes for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

August 29, 2023 11:42 IST
SL bowler Madushanka sidelined from Asia Cup with injury.

Dilshan Madhushanka had received a ODI call-up for the Asia Cup

IMAGE: Cricket website ESPNcricinfo, citing SLC's chairman of the medical committee, said Dilshan Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match. Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka will miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts' title defence, according to media reports.

Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

 

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.

Reuters has contacted Sri Lanka Cricket for comment.

Cricket website ESPNcricinfo, citing SLC's chairman of the medical committee, said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.

Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka's bowling unit.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the Aug. 30 to Sept. 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Two months of trial by fire for captain Rohit Sharma
PIX: BEST moments from the World Athletics showpiece
Gavaskar optimistic of India's sporting future
'No one wants to see a serial for 7 yrs'
BJP MLA says party won't even get 500 votes if...
All eyes on rural recovery and volume growth in FMCG
Race for Sun: A look at different missions

Asia Cup 2023

