Haaland wins UEFA award, Wiegman dedicates prize to Spain

Haaland wins UEFA award, Wiegman dedicates prize to Spain

September 01, 2023 00:00 IST
Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland with the men's player of the year award and FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati with the women's player of the year award. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola won UEFA awards on Thursday for the best men's player and coach of the year as women's winners Aitana Bonmati and Sarina Wiegman addressed the turmoil in Spanish soccer in their speeches.

Norwegian Haaland beat his team mate Kevin De Bruyne and 2022 World Cup champion Lionel Messi after helping City win three major trophies, the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup.

 

Guardiola was voted ahead of Italians Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, and Simone Inzaghi whose Inter Milan side were Champions League runners-up and won the Italian Cup.

England coach Sarina Wiegman took the prize for the Women's Coach of the Year after leading the Lionesses to this year's World Cup final and victory in the Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley in April.

Wiegman dedicated her award to the Spain women's team after the kiss incident involving federation president Luis Rubiales took the spotlight when Spain secured their first Women's World Cup title.

"This team deserves to be celebrated and listened to," Wiegman said on Thursday.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati won the women's player of the year award.

"I would like to thank Sarina for her words because this is not a good moment in Spanish football," Bonmati said.

"We have just won the World Cup, but they are talking about other things."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
