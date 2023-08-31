News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's exclusive meet with Modi

Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's exclusive meet with Modi

Source: ANI
August 31, 2023 21:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R Praggnanandhaa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy R Praggnanandhaa/X (formerly Twitter)

Following his brilliant performance in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup, 18-year-old Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

 

R Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa expressed delight at his visit and shared the news with his fans through X (formerly known as Twitter). He thanked PM Modi for encouraging him and his parents.

"It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents," the young Chess star posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

On August 24, World No 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format.

Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

 R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Praggnanandhaa returns home to a hero's welcome
Praggnanandhaa returns home to a hero's welcome
'People will start noticing Indian chess'
'People will start noticing Indian chess'
'Never put any kind of pressure'
'Never put any kind of pressure'
INDIA leaders discuss agenda for main meeting
INDIA leaders discuss agenda for main meeting
PIX: Sri Lanka tame Bangladesh with 5-wicket victory
PIX: Sri Lanka tame Bangladesh with 5-wicket victory
Lander finds plasma sparse on Moon, records event
Lander finds plasma sparse on Moon, records event
Services sector pushes Q1 GDP growth to 4-quarter high
Services sector pushes Q1 GDP growth to 4-quarter high

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

The story of India's chess whizkid Praggnanandhaa!

The story of India's chess whizkid Praggnanandhaa!

Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final

Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances