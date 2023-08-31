Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's exclusive meet with Modi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy R Praggnanandhaa/X (formerly Twitter)

Following his brilliant performance in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup, 18-year-old Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa expressed delight at his visit and shared the news with his fans through X (formerly known as Twitter). He thanked PM Modi for encouraging him and his parents.

"It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents," the young Chess star posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

On August 24, World No 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format.

Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.