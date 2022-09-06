News
US Open PIX: Rublev downs Briton Norrie to quarters

September 06, 2022 00:57 IST
A summary of Monday's action at the US Open.

IMAGE: Andrey Rublev celebrates after his match against Britain's Cameron Norrie on day eight of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rainy weather could not dampen Russian Andrey Rublev's sublime form as he rolled past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the third time.

 

The ninth seed sent over 11 aces and had fewer than half the unforced errors his opponent did in a brisk affair that was surely a reprieve after Rublev endured two five-set battles in the earlier rounds.

With 24-year-old Rublev up a break in the second set, rain forced a considerable delay as Louis Armstrong Stadium's retractable roof slowly slid into place and workers mopped up the court before the eighth game.

Roland-Garros quarter-finalist Rublev was unfazed, dropping only two of his first serve points in the third set and getting the critical break over the seventh seed in the ninth game with an exquisitely placed backhand winner.

IMAGE: Andrey Rublev plays a return against Cameron Norrie. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

On the hunt for a maiden major title, Rublev's recent hard court performances painted an inconsistent picture, as he crashed out of his Montreal opener to Briton Dan Evans and lost in the third round at Cincinnati.

But he appeared to be fully in command of his game on New York's famed blue courts on Monday, with either American Frances Tiafoe or Spanish second seed Rafa Nadal waiting in the next round.

"I played a good match," Rublev said in an on-court interview.

"This is the US Open, this is a Grand Slam, everyone is nervous, everyone is tight."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
