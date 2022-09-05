News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot' after bizarre play

Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot' after bizarre play

September 05, 2022 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios reacts to winning a game in the fourth set against Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Just when tennis fans thought Nick Kyrgios had run out of ways to surprise them, the Australian came up with another bizarre shot during a rally against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday.

The ever-entertaining Wimbledon finalist elicited cheers from some and quizzical looks from others in the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd when he ran around the net to volley a mock winner on Medvedev's side of the court.

 

Kyrgios continued his run past his Russian opponent with his forefinger in the air and a big grin on his face, only to be called for a foul point by umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore as Medvedev's ballooned shot had still technically been in play.

It cost the Australian a break point but he was able to see the funny side after beating the world number one for the second time in a few weeks and reaching the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

"I still can't believe the boneheaded play I made over here. I thought that was legal to be honest," he said, laughingly, in his on-court interview.

"That's going to be everywhere ... so I'm going to look like an idiot. That's alright," he added with a shrug.

Other than that one incident, Kyrgios mostly kept to more orthodox shots during the match, with the exception of one attempted under-arm serve that went long.

After years of underachieving, Kyrgios has been playing the best tennis of his career over the past couple of months and is now two wins away from a second Grand Slam final in three months.

"I'm just trying to work hard every day .... I'm just really happy and hopefully I can keep it going," said the confident 27-year-old.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
US Open PIX: Nadal, Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise through
US Open PIX: Nadal, Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise through
FA Cup: Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge
FA Cup: Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge
Verstappen continues winning streak in home Dutch GP
Verstappen continues winning streak in home Dutch GP
Kerala: 8-yr-old among 2 killed in flash floods
Kerala: 8-yr-old among 2 killed in flash floods
Sensex gains 443 pts on heavy buying in heavyweights
Sensex gains 443 pts on heavy buying in heavyweights
'Blessed to experience Bappa's magic'
'Blessed to experience Bappa's magic'
Guess Who Is Holidaying In Goa?
Guess Who Is Holidaying In Goa?

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

US Open PIX: Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach QF

US Open PIX: Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach QF

'Protecting young players from abuse must be priority'

'Protecting young players from abuse must be priority'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances