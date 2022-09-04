News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge during FA Cup tie

Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge during FA Cup tie

September 04, 2022 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Sometimes when you have to go you have to go'

FA Cup

Goalkeeper Connor Maseko was sent off for urinating in a hedge during an English FA Cup first-round qualifying match on Saturday.

Maseko, playing for ninth-tier Blackfield & Langley, was shown a red card in the 76th minute of the goalless draw with Shepton Mallet.

 

After the ball went out for a goal kick, Maseko needed to use the toilet and decided to go up against a hedge. He was seen by Shepton Mallet players who drew the incident to the attention of the referee.

"He protected himself. He was inside the hedge. Sometimes when you have to go you have to go," Blackfield & Langley co-manager Conor McCarthy told the BBC.

"I was gobsmacked. We're all pretty shocked by the decision."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid comes to Kohli's defence
Dravid comes to Kohli's defence
Kohli Trains With Special Mask For Game
Kohli Trains With Special Mask For Game
Rohit, Dada to make acting debut?
Rohit, Dada to make acting debut?
Ex-Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry, friend die in accident
Ex-Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry, friend die in accident
Ex-Kerala minister Shailaja rejects Magsaysay Award
Ex-Kerala minister Shailaja rejects Magsaysay Award
1st unofficial Test: Tilak shines on India 'A' debut
1st unofficial Test: Tilak shines on India 'A' debut
Mistry: Reclusive scion let his work do the talking
Mistry: Reclusive scion let his work do the talking

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Asia Cup: How India's top order has fared against Pak

Asia Cup: How India's top order has fared against Pak

How Suryakumar is preparing for Pakistan match

How Suryakumar is preparing for Pakistan match

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances