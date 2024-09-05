News
PIX: Draper sees off De Minaur to make first Grand Slam semis

September 05, 2024 02:11 IST
Images from the US Open men's singles quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.

Britain's Jack Draper celebrates after outclassing Australia's Alex De Minaur in the US Open men's singles quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper celebrates after outclassing Australia's Alex De Minaur in the US Open men's singles quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Britain's Jack Draper beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 in their US Open quarter-finals to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday.

Draper, the 25th seed, becomes the first British man to reach the semi-finals of the US Open since Andy Murray in 2012, as well as the first Briton to make it to the last four of a Grand Slam since Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon in 2022.

 

Having beaten unseeded opponents in his four previous matches at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set, Draper faced his biggest test against the Australian, who won their previous three meetings.

However, the 22-year-old had little trouble against De Minaur, who appeared to be hampered by a hip injury, as he cruised to victory in just over two hours to set up a semi-final meeting.

