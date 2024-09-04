News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open: Bopanna-Sutjiadi sent packing in semis

US Open: Bopanna-Sutjiadi sent packing in semis

Source: PTI
September 04, 2024 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost in the mixed doubles semis of the US Open on Tuesday

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost in the mixed doubles semis of the US Open on Tuesday. Photograph: X

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost to the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 4-6 in the mixed doubles semi-final of the US Open in New York on Tuesday.

 

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna-Sutjiadi had recorded a hard-fought win over Ebden and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in a contest lasting more than one hour and 30 minutes.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had also lost in the men's doubles in the third round when he and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden were beaten by the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Earlier in the tournament, Sumit Nagal had crashed out in the first round of men's singles while Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji were also beaten at different stages.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is this why Djokovic and Alcaraz failed at US Open?
Is this why Djokovic and Alcaraz failed at US Open?
PIX: India's para athletes script history in Paris!
PIX: India's para athletes script history in Paris!
US Open PICS: Sabalenka, Navarro storm into semis
US Open PICS: Sabalenka, Navarro storm into semis
Tracking non-food retail inflation trends in India
Tracking non-food retail inflation trends in India
Will Kareena Solve Buckingham Murders?
Will Kareena Solve Buckingham Murders?
Woman killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, driver arrested
Woman killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, driver arrested
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Look Who Came To The US Open!

Look Who Came To The US Open!

PIX: Fritz stuns Zverev, to meet Tiafoe in semis

PIX: Fritz stuns Zverev, to meet Tiafoe in semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances