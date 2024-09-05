US Open PICS: Muchova whips Maia to reach semis

Images from the US Open women's singles quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates victory over Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the US Open women's singles quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, in only her sixth tournament back after suffering a wrist injury at the 2023 US Open, beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for a second consecutive year at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.

Muchova, who returned to action in June after recovering from the injury that led to surgery in February, fought through hip discomfort and leaned on her backhand slice to dispatch the Brazilian 22nd seed in 85 minutes.

Muchova made a fast start as she grabbed a 4-0 double break lead, held to love and, after Haddad Maia finally got on the board, closed out the opening set on serve.

IMAGE: Beatriz Haddad Maia in action against Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Haddad Maia improved in the second set but Muchova, who suddenly began grabbing her hip between points, unleashed a backhand winner to break for a 3-2 lead before leaving the court with the physio.

The players exchanged breaks over the next two games before Muchova, after having the physio and doctor at her chair, held to reach 5-3 before going on to clinch victory on her serve with an ace on her first match point.

Muchova, who has not dropped a set at the year's final Grand Slam, will next face either top seed Iga Swiatek or American sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a spot in the New York final.