Paralympics: India's Sachin Khilari earns silver in men's shot put

Paralympics: India's Sachin Khilari earns silver in men's shot put

Source: PTI
September 04, 2024 14:55 IST
Sachin Khilari is also the reigning world champion

IMAGE: Sachin Khilari is also the reigning world champion. Photograph: X

India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari on Wednesday added a Paralympic silver to his world title in men's shot put F46 event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m at the ongoing Games in Paris.

The 34-year-old Khilari achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt to better his own earlier Asian record of 16.30m which he set while winning gold in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan in May.

 

Greg Stewart of Canada defended his Tokyo Paralympic gold with a throw of 16.38m. Luka Bakovic of Croatia took the bronze with 16.27m.

Khilari's silver is the 11th medal from para-athletics in the ongoing Games. He had also won a gold in last year's Asian Para Games in China.

F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

Khilari has an impaired left hand.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

