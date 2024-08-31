News
PIX: Tiafoe beats Shelton in all-American five-set epic

August 31, 2024 05:02 IST
Images from the US Open men's singles third round matches at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates victory over compatriot Ben Shelton in the men's singles third round at the US Open on Friday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates victory over compatriot Ben Shelton in the men's singles third round at the US Open on Friday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe weathered a Ben Shelton storm in a captivating all-American blockbuster to win 4-6 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 and move into the last-16 of the US Open on Friday.

Both players have had semi-final runs at Flushing Meadows in the past and it was the electric Tiafoe who prevailed in a four-hour battle in what was a repeat of last year's quarter-final match-up, where the younger Shelton had won in four sets.

 

Frances Tiafoe embraces Ben Shelton at the net after the match.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe embraces Ben Shelton at the net after the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The two players are good pals off the court but set their friendship aside and after Shelton promised a 'war', the clash lived up to its billing, bringing the crowd to its feet on several points and rallies as the match went the distance.

Shelton, who held a 2-0 head-to-head record going into the contest, fired 23 aces and 63 winners but ultimately Tiafoe exacted revenge and earned a fourth-round clash with either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Alexei Popyrin.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
