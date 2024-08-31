PIX: Tiafoe beats Shelton in all-American five-set epic

Images from the US Open men's singles third round matches at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates victory over compatriot Ben Shelton in the men's singles third round at the US Open on Friday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe weathered a Ben Shelton storm in a captivating all-American blockbuster to win 4-6 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 and move into the last-16 of the US Open on Friday.

Both players have had semi-final runs at Flushing Meadows in the past and it was the electric Tiafoe who prevailed in a four-hour battle in what was a repeat of last year's quarter-final match-up, where the younger Shelton had won in four sets.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe embraces Ben Shelton at the net after the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The two players are good pals off the court but set their friendship aside and after Shelton promised a 'war', the clash lived up to its billing, bringing the crowd to its feet on several points and rallies as the match went the distance.

Shelton, who held a 2-0 head-to-head record going into the contest, fired 23 aces and 63 winners but ultimately Tiafoe exacted revenge and earned a fourth-round clash with either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Alexei Popyrin.