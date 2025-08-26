Like Alcaraz's New Look?

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his first round match against Reilly Opelka at the US Open on Monday, August 25, 2025. Photographs: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz had the fans buzzing as he debuted his new look at the US Open on Monday.



The 22 year old sported a new buzz cut during his first round match against American Reilly Opelka.

While he cruised to victory with an emphatic straight sets victory, his cropped style drew a mixed reaction online.

I've got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it guys? I think they like it,' Alcaraz said on court in response to a question if he was moving faster on court with his new look.



'Welcome back, 2000 David Beckham,' said US Open Tennis on X.

'MMA fighter look,' commented one user on X.



'Wow. What has he done? He looks so different!!' tweeted another user on X.

'It's horrible. It's terrible. It's definitely terrible,' Frances Tiafoe said when asked about Alcaraz's haircut, Associated Press reported. 'Funny, I looked, and I was like, I guess you're aerodynamic.'

'I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it's horrendous,' Tiafoe said. 'But at the end of the day, it's Carlos, and that's my guy.'

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is 6 feet tall. Reilly Opelka is 6 feet, 11 inches tall.