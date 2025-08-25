HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Krejcikova ends teen star Mboko's US Open dream

August 25, 2025 23:38 IST

Barbora Krejcokova

IMAGE: Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after match point against Victoria Mboko.Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Twice major winner Barbora Krejcikova harnessed her experience to knock promising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko out of the US Open 6-3, 6-2 in the first round on Monday, finding her rhythm in an injury-dented season.

 

It was a tough draw for Mboko, who beat four major winners in a fairytale run to the title in Montreal but showed her inexperience on her Flushing Meadows debut against the former Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion.

The Czech Krejcikova next plays Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

"I saw it in Montreal - it's huge what she has achieved already and how well she played," said Krejcikova, who forced her opponent into an error with a fine backhand shot on match point.

Victoria Mboko

IMAGE: Canada's Victoria Mboko in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Krejcikova, who was unseeded after missing several months early this year due to injury, broke the Canadian from the baseline in the first game and easily saved both break points she faced in the first set.

Playing the day before her 19th birthday, Mboko went down a break after a clumsy shot into the net in the second game of the next set and Krejcikova secured the win as the Canadian made two of her 10 double faults across the match in the final game.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Arjun's Engagement
PIX: Sabalenka begins title defence with confident win
India Will Remember These Pujara Knocks
Why There Won't Be Another Pujara
For Pujara Batting Was Like Meditation

