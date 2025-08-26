PIX: Alcaraz charges into US Open second round

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his US Open first round match against Reilly Opelka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz sported a new buzz cut at the US Open on Monday and while the cropped style drew a mixed reaction online the Spaniard's spectacular tennis left no room for discussion as he dismantled Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round.



Having ditched his tousled pre-tournament look, the second seed made an impressive start in his quest to secure a second Grand Slam title of the year.



"I've got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it guys? I think they like it," Alcaraz said on court in response to a question if he was moving faster on court with his new look.



"Today was a really difficult one," he added.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz won the first of his five major trophies at New York three years ago. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"He really is a great and a really tough player with that serve. I couldn't get the rhythm I wanted to get in the match but I'm really happy with everything.



"The return was one of the best things today. I tried to play my best tennis, tried to be focused on the serve. Overall I had a really great performance today."



The 22-year-old, who won the first of his five major trophies at New York three years ago, looked every bit championship material against the unseeded American Opelka as he broke for a 3-2 lead and clinched the opening set with ease.

IMAGE: Having ditched his tousled pre-tournament look, Carlos Alcaraz made an impressive start in his quest to secure a second Grand Slam title of the year. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Alcaraz wobbled on serve for the first time in the second set when he sent down consecutive double faults but Opelka failed to convert both his breakpoint opportunities.



After breaking Opelka in the 11th game, Alcaraz held to love for a 2-0 lead and turned up the heat in the ninth game of the third set, breaking again thanks to a foot fault and a wayward serve by his opponent.



"Nothing depends on you. It always depends on him," Alcaraz said about the difficulty of playing the towering Opelka.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz serves during the first round match. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

"The way he serves, the way he plays from the baseline, you just have to be focused, put as many returns as you can in and try to be in the rally and win the points he lets you win.



"It's just difficult when you play someone who doesn't let you play your game. It was a very difficult first round."

Alcaraz held to love to complete the victory and set up a second-round encounter with Italian Mattia Bellucci, who went through after Chinese opponent Shang Juncheng retired during their encounter earlier in the day.