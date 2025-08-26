PIX: Venus Williams loses in 1st round in US Open comeback

IMAGE: Venus Williams leaves the court after losing her first round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova at the US Open on Monday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Venus Williams showed flashes of vintage form under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday but despite pushing Karolina Muchova to a deciding set the 45-year-old American fell 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in a thrilling US Open first-round battle.



The seven-times Grand Slam champion was making a record-extending 25th main draw appearance in New York, where she won the title in 2000 and 2001, and delivered a spirited performance before a packed and partisan crowd.



"I didn't win today, but I'm very proud of how I played," said Williams, who is now ranked number 582 in the world and received a wildcard to play in the tournament. "I don't think I've ever had a crowd that much on my side ... every point.



"It didn't matter if I was losing... they were just right there with me.



"I knew going into this match that people in the stadium, people in the United States, people around the world were really rooting for me. And that felt great. It felt great to have that kind of support."

IMAGE: Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning her first round match against Venus Williams. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Muchova took the opening set with a pair of well-timed breaks, but Williams responded well, using sharp net play and powerful groundstrokes to break early in the second before a blistering backhand winner earned her a double break and a 5-2 lead.



She needed three set points but finally clinched the set when Muchova sent a forehand long.

IMAGE: Venus Williams made a record-extending 25th main draw appearance in New York, where she won the title in 2000 and 2001. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

But the Czech, a US Open semi-finalist in each of the last two years, hit back hard in the decider as Williams' energy faded, racing through the set to seal victory and end the American's latest comeback bid in two hours.



"I was stressed," Muchova said. "It was an unbelievable atmosphere. She's such a legend, so it's nice to share the court with her.



"I think she played really incredible. She still loves the sport, and she enjoys playing. It's just nice to see.



"I just congratulated her and thanked her for the match. I mean, I could tell her more, but I have big respect for her, so I just said thank you and congrats on a nice match."

IMAGE: Venus Williams, who is now ranked number 582 in the world, received a wildcard to play in the US Open. Photograph: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/Reuters

Williams, whose last US Open appearance ended in a 6-1, 6-1 defeat by Greet Minnen in 2023, enjoyed thunderous applause with every point she won and left the court to a warm ovation from fans.



Few could have envisioned her playing well into her 40s after she withdrew from the US Open in 2011, disclosing that she had been diagnosed Sjogren's, an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue and joint pain.



Despite that devastating blow, she mounted an extraordinary career comeback to reach the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals in 2017.

IMAGE: Venus Williams enjoyed thunderous applause with every point she won and left the court to a warm ovation from fans. Photograph: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/Reuters

Asked what she had proved by returning to the Grand Slam stage at the age of 45, Williams referenced her struggles with illness and injury.

"I think for me getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy," she said.



"When you play unhealthy, it's in your mind. It's not just how you feel. You get stuck in your mind, too.



"It was nice to be free."