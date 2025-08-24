HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Unstoppable Shnaider claims 5th straight title in Monterrey

Unstoppable Shnaider claims 5th straight title in Monterrey

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 24, 2025 10:32 IST

x

Diana Shnaider

IMAGE: Russia's Diana Shnaider celebrates after winning the Monterrey Open. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Russian Diana Shnaider continued her impressive winning streak in tour-level finals at the Monterrey Open on Saturday, beating compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the WTA 500 event's final.

Shnaider had little trouble in the opening set but struggled in a topsy-turvy second, as Alexandrova clinched the set's fifth and decisive break at 5-4 to force a decider.

Third seed Shnaider carved out an advantage early on in the third set when she broke Alexandrova in the first game and held serve to go 2-0 up, an advantage she would not relinquish.

 

World number 12 Shnaider is now unbeaten in her last five finals on the WTA Tour, adding the Monterrey crown to her triumphs in Hong Kong, Budapest, Bad Homburg and Hua Hin last year.

The win also saw Shnaider level her head-to-head record with Alexandrova, who was faced with a quick turnaround for the final after her semi-final against Czech Marie Bouzkova was moved from Friday to Saturday due to a rain-enforced suspension.

Both players will have little time to rest after the final before they make the nearly 2,000 mile journey from Monterrey to New York to play in the first round of the U.S. Open, which begins on Sunday.

Shnaider will face Germany's Laura Siegemund, while Alexandrova takes on Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ronaldo's 100th Goal Fails To Rescue Al-Nassr!
Ronaldo's 100th Goal Fails To Rescue Al-Nassr!
Gavaskar gets emotional seeing his statue at Wankhede!
Gavaskar gets emotional seeing his statue at Wankhede!
PIX: Stuck In Traffic, But Rohit Keeps His Cool!
PIX: Stuck In Traffic, But Rohit Keeps His Cool!
'Some selectors understand it, some do not'
'Some selectors understand it, some do not'
PIX: Dhoni's Prized Hummer Gets Military Makeover!
PIX: Dhoni's Prized Hummer Gets Military Makeover!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane 1:43

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's Military Might2:59

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's...

'Getting death threats': Watch 'Yogi Fan' Pooja Pal's explosive interview5:49

'Getting death threats': Watch 'Yogi Fan' Pooja Pal's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV