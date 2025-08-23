PIX: Stuck In Traffic, But Rohit Keeps His Cool!

'Rohit Sharma got stuck in Mumbai traffic in his new Lamborghini, but he still didn't forget to wave to his fans while heading home after finishing training.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma acknowledges a fan with a thumbs-up gesture while being stuck in Mumbai traffic on Saturday. Photographs: Screengrab/X

A video showing India captain Rohit Sharma stuck in Mumbai traffic while driving a Lamborghini went viral on Saturday.

The batter, however, did not fail to raise his hand and give a thumbs-up to another motorist who started shooting a video of him.

"Rohit Sharma got stuck in Mumbai traffic in his new Lamborghini, but he still didn't forget to wave to his fans while heading home after finishing training," wrote an 'X' user.

Rohit had taken a break from the game for a couple of months post the IPL as Indian men's team embarked on a difficult tour of England. He also announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five-Test series in England and is now a single format player.

He was on a family holiday in England and came back a few weeks ago.

Although Rohit has expressed his desire to play in the 50-over World Cup in 2027, still 26 months from now, there are speculations that he might be offered a farewell series, possibly the October-November away series in Australia.