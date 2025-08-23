Gavaskar gets emotional seeing his statue at Wankhede!

Gavaskar's statute celebrates him becoming the first-ever player in Test history to score 10,000 runs, which he completed during the Ahmedabad Test against Pakistan in March 1987.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar poses alongside his statue at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum on the Wankhede Stadium premises in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Cricket Association

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said he was at a loss for words and overwhelmed after his statue was unveiled during the inauguration of the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The statue of the former captain was unveiled alongside former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar, with the museum set to be opened for general public on September 22.

“I'm actually at a loss for words because I'm overwhelmed by this unique honour. It doesn't happen to everybody that there is a statue just outside the museum where there is going to be so much more footfall,” Gavaskar told the media.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association, I've said in the past, is like my mother, (it) held my hand when I was beginning with cricket at the school's level, playing for Bombay schools.

"Thereafter as well, for Ranji Trophy etc. It's been absolutely just a privilege and an honour and a blessing to be able to play for Mumbai and I never ever dreamt that it would come to this.”

Gavaskar's statute celebrates him becoming the first-ever player in Test history to score 10,000 runs, which he completed during the Ahmedabad Test against Pakistan in March 1987.

"It took me back to that particular time when that ball was bowled and I got to the 10,000th run so yes, it brought back very good memories,” Gavaskar said when asked about the statue.

“This is an honour for all those with whom I played cricket in my Bhagirathi (Bai) building (during childhood in Mumbai's Tardeo), then at the school level, at the club (level), in the Ranji Trophy team and in Test cricket,” he said during his speech.

"Had I not played cricket with them all, today, this statue won't have been possible. I would not have reached here without the support I got from so many players in the dressing room."

The museum will have two of Gavaskar's caps, one of Mumbai and the other of Dadar Union Sports Club.

"Dadar Union taught me so much about the fact that the game is bigger than the individual, (and) that, you do not take the game for granted, (and) that you have to keep on giving back to the game,” he said.

“But that cap was worn on the day we (India) beat Australia in 1981 (by 59 runs in third Test on 1980-81 tour) when Kapil (Dev) came in at Melbourne and took five wickets (5/28). He was unwell the previous day. He took painkilling injections and he came on to bowl.”

"It was a touch and go situation — I am superstitious, as you probably know from now — I had my Dadar Union cap, which was lucky. That is the reason I wore that cap that day — not the India cap — because they had to score some 60-80 runs and then they had lost three wickets,” he said.

Gavaskar said he still gets emotional over Indian cricket's highs and lows, and recalled sharing such moments with batter Cheteshwar Pujara during the recent England tour, when an inexperienced side fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw.

“Look, every time India win, it's an emotional time,” he said.

“I've stopped playing cricket for over 40 years. But I was discussing with Cheteshwar in one of the last days of The Oval Game, that I think it is very difficult to get detached from the team.

“You might not be in that changing room, but your heart is in that changing room. Your feelings are in that changing room. And the emotion comes out every time India wins. Also, when India don't do well.”

Gavaskar said while MCA has been a “beacon” for other associations in the country, he expressed happiness that Indian cricket is being benefitted in all.

“Mumbai cricket has always been the beacon for the other associations,” he said.

“Many things that Mumbai does have been followed by other associations and (they are) trying to get to the standard that Mumbai has.”

“The standard has levelled up considerably which is fantastic news for Indian cricket. But still, Mumbai keeps on winning, keeps on getting to the semifinals and final as well,” he added.