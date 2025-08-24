HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ronaldo's 100th Goal Fails To Rescue Al-Nassr!

August 24, 2025 00:52 IST

IMAGE: Al-Ahli players celebrate with the Saudi Super Cup after beating Al-Nassr in the final in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 5–3 on penalties to win the Saudi Super Cup final in Hong Kong after a dramatic 2–2 draw on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for the losing side.

Portugal forward Ronaldo, 40, opened the scoring in the 40th minute from the penalty spot to reach the milestone after Ali Majrashi was penalised for handball.

Al-Ahli, who won this year's Asian Champions League title, responded in first-half stoppage time through Franck Kessie, who finished low past Al-Nassr keeper Bento after a well-placed pass from new signing Enzo Millot.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half and Ronaldo tested Edouard Mendy with a powerful strike before Firas Al-Buraikan

struck the post.

Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute, capitalising on a poor clearance and firing home from inside the box.

 

Al-Ahli equalised again in the 89th minute, however, when Roger Ibanez headed in a Riyad Mahrez corner after Bento misjudged the ball.

In the shootout, Al-Ahli converted all five penalties and although Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, Al-Nassr missed one to hand the Jeddah-based club their second Saudi Super Cup title.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Spurs ground Man City; Villa fall at Brentford
NorthEast United Retain Durand Cup With Thumping Win!
'Some selectors understand it, some do not'
Gavaskar gets emotional seeing his statue at Wankhede!
Shreyas snubbed due to off-field reasons?
