PIX: Dhoni's Prized Hummer Gets Military Makeover!

August 23, 2025 18:44 IST

IMAGE: MS Dhoni was seen driving his Hummer through the streets of Ranchi. Photographs: Screengrab/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for automobiles is well-known. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is the proud owner of some of the best luxury cars and motorcycles in the market

His residence in Ranchi features a private garage that resembles more of a car and bike museum, showcasing rare and classic models.

Friends and mechanics close to Dhoni say he enjoys spending hours in the garage, tuning engines, cleaning parts, and restoring vintage models.

Recently, Dhoni took his love for four-wheelers to the next level by modifying the Hummer H2, one of the most famous cars in his fleet, with a "military look."

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 44-year-old champion cricketer was seen gliding through the streets of Ranchi in his customised Hummer, which sported military-themed

artworks including fighter jets, tanks, aircrafts etc. 

Reportedly, the customisation was done by a Ranchi-based car detailing studio. 

The vehicle's on-road price in India, as of August 2025, is approximately Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million). Dhoni is said to have spent an additional Rs 5 lakh (Rs 0.5 million) on modification. 

Remarkably, Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army's 106 Para Battalion, a role that is largely symbolic but requires him to participate in military training and duties.

Dhoni's commitment to the military extends beyond the honorary title; he is a qualified paratrooper and has shown deep respect for the armed forces, even displaying the Balidaan Badge during the 2019 Cricket World Cup as a tribute.

 

As the video captured the 'Captain Cool' driving the vehicle with unmistakable poise through the streets of his home town, the patriotic spirit resonated with the fans, making the moment even more meaningful.

