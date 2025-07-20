HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unstoppable! Nishant Dev scores 3rd straight Pro KO

Unstoppable! Nishant Dev scores 3rd straight Pro KO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
July 20, 2025 14:21 IST

Nishant Dev

IMAGE: Nishant Dev unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches that left Evans defenceless, prompting the referee to stop the contest at 1:58 in the sixth and final round. Photograph: Nishant Dev/Instagram

Indian boxer Nishant Dev extended his flawless run in the professional circuit, securing a Technical Knockout win over American LaQuan Evans in Frisco, USA.

 

The 24-year-old halted the more seasoned Evans in the sixth round of their Super Welterweight bout on Saturday night, recording his third consecutive professional victory.

Dev unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches that left Evans defenceless, prompting the referee to stop the contest at 1:58 in the sixth and final round.

The fight was part of the undercard for the unification clash between WBC champion Jesse Rodriguez and WBO titleholder Phumelela Cafu.

This latest win builds on Dev's earlier two knockout wins against American Alton Wiggins and Mexico's Josue Silva in January and June respectively.

A bronze medallist in the light middleweight (71kg) division at the 2023 World Championships and among India's most consistent amateur performers, Dev turned pro earlier this year after a narrow quarterfinal loss to Mexico's Marco Verde at the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Now training under former pro Ronald Simms, Dev is signed with renowned promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
