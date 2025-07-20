PIX: Usyk demolishes Dubois with fifth round knock-out

Oleksandr Usyk retains WBC, WBA and WBO belts and reclaims the IBF belt he vacated last year before a rematch with Tyson Fury.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates victory over Britain's Daniel Dubois in the Undisputed World Heavyweight title bout at BoxPark Wembley, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk floored Briton Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of a thrilling contest at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to once again become the undisputed heavyweight boxing World champion.

The win saw Usyk retain his WBC, WBA and WBO belts and reclaim the IBF belt he vacated last year before a rematch with Tyson Fury, with Dubois upgraded to champion and then defending the title against Anthony Joshua last September.

Usyk's skill was evident from the outset as he sidestepped everything thrown his way with deceptive ease and connected repeatedly with his jab, putting on a masterclass in counter-punching against an opponent 11 years younger than him.

IMAGE: Oleksandr Usyk throws a power-packed punch to knock down Daniel Dubois. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Asked about the win, Usyk said: "38 is a young guy, remember! 38 is only (the) start!

"I want to say thank you to Jesus Christ. I want to say thank you to my team and Wembley, thank you so much! It's for the people.

"Nothing is next. It's enough, next, I don't know. I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest."

Usyk, who improved his professional record to 24-0, is now a three-time undisputed champion, twice in the heavyweight division and once as a cruiserweight.

FIFTH-ROUND BEATDOWN

IMAGE: The referee steps in as Oleksandr Usyk knocks down Daniel Dubois. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Despite weighing in at a career-heaviest 227.3 pounds on Friday, Usyk floated around the ring with an almost balletic grace and prevented Dubois from making the most of his superior size.

The Ukrainian comfortably outclassed his opponent in three of the first four rounds, but most of the damage was dealt out in a brutal fifth-round beatdown.

The Ukrainian sent his opponent to the canvas with an overhand right, before a booming left hand right on the chin dashed Dubois's dreams and brought an end to the bout.

Dubois was defiant after his loss, telling DAZN: "I have to commend him on the performance, I gave everything I had.

IMAGE: Oleksandr Usyk floated around the ring with an almost balletic grace and prevented Daniel Dubois from making the most of his superior size. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

"Take no credit away from that man. I'll be back. I was just fighting, trying to pick up round by round. It is what it is."

The Ukrainian also hinted at a potential third fight against Britain's Fury, who he beat twice last year.

"Maybe, we have three choices, (Fury), Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot now say because I want to go back home," he added.

The unification fight was a rematch of one that Dubois lost by a controversial ninth-round knockout in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2023, after Usyk was given time to recover from what the referee ruled was a low blow.

Fighting earlier on the undercard, Briton Lawrence Okolie beat South African Kevin Lerena by unanimous decision in a lacklustre contest.