Did Ashwin force Harbhajan out?

'Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?'

IMAGE:Harbhajan Singh hugs Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

For years, the cricket world has speculated about a supposed rift between star spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, fueled by Ashwin's ascension in the Indian team as Harbhajan's career wound down.

Now, in a remarkably open dialogue on Ashwin's YouTube channel, both players have tackled this "elephant in the room." Their honest conversation not only dispelled unfounded rumors but also offered a valuable perspective on the very human emotions that can arise during significant career transitions, even among sporting legends.

Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, gradually cemented his place across all formats, becoming one of India’s most impactful spinners. As Ashwin’s career soared, Harbhajan’s international appearances dwindled. This transition led to persistent speculation that the senior spinner was bitter about being replaced.

During an episode on Ashwin’s YouTube channel, the two addressed the elephant in the room head-on. Ashwin began the topic with a thoughtful preface, "This whole jealousy bit. Before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes. This comment that you are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today — what would that be about, Bhajji pa?"

Harbhajan, composed and smiling, dismissed the chatter and turned the question around:

"Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?"

Ashwin responded with characteristic grace, acknowledging that even if Harbhajan had felt envy at some point, it would’ve been perfectly human, "Even if you are jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that. Some people believe I retired because of Washington Sundar. He is in the thick of things now. All of this is the perspective of others."

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the third Test in Brisbane. He signed off as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets in 106 matches. Across all formats, he finished with 765 international wickets — a phenomenal career by any measure.

Harbhajan, who officially retired in 2021, remains one of India’s greatest spinners. He took 707 international wickets in 365 matches and played a crucial role in India's victories at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Their conversation served as a refreshing example of mutual respect between two greats of Indian cricket, debunking unfounded narratives and showing that camaraderie can exist even amidst generational transitions.