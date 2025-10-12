Gauff brushes aside Pegula to capture Wuhan crown

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 12, 2025 20:46 IST

Coco Gauff became the first woman in a decade to win nine consecutive hard-court finals, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams, who won 12 between the 2013 US Open and 2015 Cincinnati.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wuhan Open final against fellow American Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

French Open champion Coco Gauff captured her third WTA 1000 title and first in Wuhan after rallying from two breaks down in the second set to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in Sunday's final.

Gauff, who reached the Wuhan semifinals last year, trailed 0-3 in the second set but clawed her way back, reducing the deficit to 3-5 before winning four straight games to seal victory in straight sets.

The 21-year-old secured her 11th career WTA singles title, adding to her WTA 1000 triumphs in Cincinnati (2023) and Beijing (2024), and reached her third final at this level in 2025 after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Current World No. 3 Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, is the first woman in a decade to win nine consecutive hard-court finals, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams, who won 12 between the 2013 US Open and 2015 Cincinnati.

Pegula and Gauff, former doubles partners who won titles together in Miami and Doha in 2023, played against each other in a final for the first time in their career.

"When I came on tour, you (Pegula) were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. And that really goes a long way and still goes a long way," Gauff said during the trophy presentation.

"So I appreciate you. And it's great to finally play in a final against you."

Pegula, who beat World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's semifinal to end her 20-match unbeaten run in Wuhan, has played 27 three-set contests in 2025.

 

The 31-year-old's last eight matches have all gone the distance, and she has won seven of them.

"You've been playing a lot of three-setters -- you're a three-set queen," Gauff said.

"I'd like to congratulate you on an incredible tournament. I was determined not to let you get there today because I felt the odds would be in your favour in a third set."

Source: REUTERS
