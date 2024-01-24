News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis

Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis

January 24, 2024 09:02 IST
Dayana Yastremska

IMAGE: Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska celebrates winning her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Dayana Yastremska beat Czech Linda Noskova 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday to book a semi-final spot at the Australian Open, becoming the first qualifier to reach the last four since 1978.

Battling in 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) heat, the Ukrainian's powerful forehand eventually overcame the 19-year-old Czech, who was the youngest player left in the women's draw.

 

Dayana Yastremska

IMAGE: Dayana Yastremska kept the pressure on with a string of forehand winners throughout the match. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

They traded breaks early in the first set, but it was Yastremska who took the lead in the eighth game when Noskova netted a backhand.

Despite failing to get nearly half her first serves in, the Ukrainian kept the pressure on with a string of forehand winners throughout the match.

Noskova failed to capitalise on a break point when she was down 5-3 and Yastremska wrapped up the first set in 36 minutes with another well-targeted forehand.

Both players went off court after the first set, escaping the heat, and Noskova had a long chat with her coach on her return.

Dayana Yastremska

IMAGE: Dayana Yastremska shakes hands with Linda Noskova after winning her quarter final match. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

The players were level-pegging throughout the second set until the seventh game when Yastremska locked it up on her third break point with a backhand winner that left Noskova stranded on the far side of the court.

She closed out the match on serve when Noskova's backhand return hit the net, ending the Czech's bid for her first tour singles title.

World number 93 Yastremska, who has already beaten two Grand Slam champions during the tournament, next faces either 12th seed Zheng Qinwen of China or Russian world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya, who play their quarter-final later on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
