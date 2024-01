Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya continues his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered during the World Cup in November.



The all-rounder has been working hard in the gym at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in the last few weeks as he targets a comeback during the start of IPL 2024 in March.

Hardik, who is looking in top shape, posted pictures of him doing stretching exercises at his residence on Monday.



'Peaceful start to my week,' he captioned the Instagram post.