News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ukrainian kickboxing champion Bordus killed fighting in war

Ukrainian kickboxing champion Bordus killed fighting in war

June 21, 2023 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Maksym Bordus, who was born in 2000, had signed up to fight for the Ukrainian army on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year. Photograph: Anton Gerashchenko/Twitter

Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus has been killed fighting Russian forces, a website that lists athletes killed in the war said on Tuesday.

 

Bordus was killed on June 11 in "fierce fighting against Russian invaders", according to "Sport Angels", a Ukrainian website set up with the assistance of the Sports Committee that brings together NGOs and federations from non-Olympic sports.

"Every day he brought Ukraine's victory closer with a weapon in his hands, but he himself will not see it," it said under a photograph of Bordus posing with several medals.

A petition was posted on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's website calling for Bordus to be posthumously awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine".

Sport Angels said he had won dozens of tournaments and was the World Association of Kickboxing (WAKO) champion of Ukraine.

It said that Bordus, who was born in 2000, had signed up to fight for the Ukrainian army on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year.

The petition said Bordus was killed by a Russian shell while on a combat mission in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's sports ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait said in April that 262 Ukrainian athletes had been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
For Putin, This War Is Personal
For Putin, This War Is Personal
Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles
Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles
When Russian Drones Attack...
When Russian Drones Attack...
Tamil Nadu to close 500 liquor outlets from Thursday
Tamil Nadu to close 500 liquor outlets from Thursday
US Senate Panel Set To Needle China
US Senate Panel Set To Needle China
Modi, FLOTUS to talk science with desi students
Modi, FLOTUS to talk science with desi students
'This week can change history'
'This week can change history'

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

Is Peace in Ukraine Possible?

Is Peace in Ukraine Possible?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances