HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » TT Worlds: Thakkar, Manika exit

TT Worlds: Thakkar, Manika exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 00:01 IST

x

Manika Batra

IMAGE: Manika Batra suffered an early loss at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Manav Thakkar put up a spirited fight against world number four Harimoto Tomokazu before going down in the round of 64 while Manika Batra produced an ordinary showing against lower-ranked Park Gahyeon to exit the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha on Tuesday.

Thakkar, ranked 48th, matched his more accomplished Japanese opponent stroke for stroke in the third and fifth game before going down 11-13, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 3-11.

 

Though he lost, Thakkar would be pleased with his performance, having outlasted Harimoto in a number of long rallies through the match.

In the women's singles, 46th ranked Manika was out of sorts against world number 130 Park from South Korea. To Park's credit, she comfortably tackled the long pimpled rubber that Manika uses on the backhand.

What contributed to Manika's downfall was a series of unforced errors from her forehand.

The Indian lost 8-11, 7-11, 5-11, 8-11.

A little later, 88th ranked Diya Chitale could not match the class of Chen I Ching from Chinese Taipei, losing 3-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 5-11.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

DC to get new opening pair against MI
DC to get new opening pair against MI
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final
Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final
CSK keen to find answers for next year: Dhoni
CSK keen to find answers for next year: Dhoni
Weather gods likely to decide MI, DC's fate
Weather gods likely to decide MI, DC's fate

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Beating retreat ceremony resumes at Attari Border1:37

Beating retreat ceremony resumes at Attari Border

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style0:56

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style

Ananya Panday shines in casual look1:00

Ananya Panday shines in casual look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD