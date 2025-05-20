HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final

Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 17:43 IST

x

The May 23 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad has been moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow

IMAGE: The May 23 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad has been moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow. Photograph: BCCI

Ahmedabad has been shortlisted to host the Indian Premier League's final on June 3 along with Qualifier 2, while Mullanpur is likely to be the venue of the first two play-off games this month.

 

Considering the monsoon, the BCCI has also shifted the May 23 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru to Lucknow. The last match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was washed out.

Hyderabad and Kolkata were supposed to host the play-offs as per the original dates but the IPL schedule had to be revised in the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict that halted the event for a week.

The BCCI has also taken the monsoon season into consideration before deciding on the venues.

"Mullanpur and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the two play-off venues," a BCCI official told PTI.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will likely take place in Mullanpur on May 29 and 30 while Ahmedabad will stage Qualifier 2 and final on June 1 and 3. Ahmedabad had earlier hosted the IPL final in 2022 and 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

RCB are fan-favourites to lift IPL trophy this season!
RCB are fan-favourites to lift IPL trophy this season!
Brar dedicates POTM Award to wife
Brar dedicates POTM Award to wife
BCCI Plays Down Report of India Boycotting Asia Cup
BCCI Plays Down Report of India Boycotting Asia Cup
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
Why Stokes has quit alcohol
Why Stokes has quit alcohol

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 491:01

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 49

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and surveillance3:15

Indian Army fortifies LoC with advanced weaponry and...

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant1:00

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD