HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » CSK keen to find answers for next year: Dhoni

CSK keen to find answers for next year: Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 20:27 IST

x

Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be knocked out of the play-offs reckoning after a woeful season

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be knocked out of the play-offs reckoning after a woeful season. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the rebuilding process has already begun for the team after a forgettable campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

CSK are at the bottom of the points table after a wretched campaign in which they became the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs reckoning. 

They have just six points after 12 matches this season. 

 

"I think we have already started that process," Dhoni said at the toss for their penultimate match against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"When it comes to our batting department, we want to express ourselves. That's what we did in the last few games. We want to move ahead with it.

"Bowling, we have gone for some runs. Maybe we need one extra bowler who can bowl after the powerplay. We have done well in the last couple of games and we want to continue in the same way," the talisman added.

Dhoni, under whose captaincy the franchise has won five IPL titles in the past, had handed over leadership duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the start of 2024 season but was brought back to lead the side after an injury to the skipper.

"One of the main things when we were out of the tournament was to get answers. It's about getting that combination right and getting that one player in the XI who you can target in the auction.

"At the start of the season, we struggled in the batting department. We have improved in it. It's about sealing your spot for the players going forward."

"When you are in (under) pressure, you find yourselves looking for options. In these games, you have the opportunity to express yourselves and play your shots. What we have seen from the other teams is that you can play good cricketing shots and have a good strike rate," said Dhoni.

CSK will end their campaign with a match against Gujarat Titans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final
Play-off venues moved; Ahmedabad set to host IPL final
RCB are fan-favourites to lift IPL trophy this season!
RCB are fan-favourites to lift IPL trophy this season!
Will Pak hockey team get entry to India for Asia Cup?
Will Pak hockey team get entry to India for Asia Cup?
When Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK
When Moeen was worried for his parents stuck in PoK
Look Out For Wadhera In The Play-Offs!
Look Out For Wadhera In The Play-Offs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 491:01

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 49

Ananya Panday shines in casual look1:00

Ananya Panday shines in casual look

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual fishing festival1:46

Watch: Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD