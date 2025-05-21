HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DC to get new opening pair against MI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 21, 2025 00:07 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul is set to open the batting for DC, bowling coach Munaf Patel revealed on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India pacer and Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel said his side will miss Mitchell Starc in their match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

"It will matter because he is our main fast bowler who bowls at 145 kmph, swings the ball and that too at the Wankhede wicket, where both swing and bounce is available," Patel said at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

 

"It matters 100 per cent, but when there is no option you have to think of other alternatives. You cannot get stuck thinking 'oh he is not there now, what will happen?'. You have to move ahead with whatever (players) you have and ensure they perform," he added.

Patel said KL Rahul, who is nearing 500-run mark in this IPL and is coming into this game after an unbeaten century, suggested he would switch to the opening slot to help the team's cause.

"He is batting extraordinarily, he has scored runs in all positions. He puts his hand up whenever the team is in need," Patel said.

"He only suggested that he would open the innings because the opening pair wasn't settling down and went on to make a hundred," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
