TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3

TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3

May 23, 2023 20:41 IST
Manika Batra

IMAGE: Manika Batra ensured India's best result at the Worlds in the singles. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Indian star Manika Batra blanked Singapore's Wong Xin Ru to enter the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban on Tuesday.

World number 39 Manika had little difficulty in getting past her 171-ranked opponent for a 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8 victory in the second round.

 

With the outcome, Manika has ensured the best result for India in the singles competition. 

In men's singles, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan exited the tournament with defeats in the round of 64.

While Sharath lost on Monday, Sathiyan could not do much against the mighty world number nine Dang Qiu of Germany, losing 6-11, 6-11, 5-11, 7-11 on Tuesday.

Manika and Sathiyan play their mixed doubles round of 16 contest later on Tuesday.

Sharath and Sathiyan will play their men's doubles pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
