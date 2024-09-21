News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tsitsipas rescues Europe: Teams tied after Day 1

Tsitsipas rescues Europe: Teams tied after Day 1

September 21, 2024 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action

IMAGE: Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his match against Team World's Thanasi Kokkinakis. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Team Europe and Team World are tied at 2 after one day of the Laver Cup after play opened Friday in Berlin.

Team World's Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina upset Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4. Cerundolo, ranked No. 31 in the world, won in 97 minutes and fired 16 winners to improve to 4-3 all-time against the No. 9 Ruud.

Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece got his side even with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 81 minutes over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.

 

Later in the day, Team Europe's Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria edged Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2). But a pair of Americans got Team World back even in doubles, as Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton edged Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and German Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5), 6-4. Fritz and Shelton combined for eight aces, saved 4 of 5 break points and converted both their opportunities to break Alcaraz and Zverev.

Hangzhou Open

China's Bu Yunchaokete upset second-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3 to reach his first ATP Tour quarterfinal.

The home country favorite, Yunchaokete converted 3 of 5 break-point opportunities and recorded 34 winners and 13 aces. Russia's Khachanov fired 18 aces and 35 winners but also had more unforced errors, 38-33.

Fourth-seed Brandon Nakashima saved two match points in knocking off Hong Kong qualifier Chak Lam Coleman Wong 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-1. Nakashima will play in the quarterfinals against Australia's Rinky Hijikata, who advanced after Hungary's Fabian Marozsan withdrew because of illness.

Mikhail Kukushkin defeated fellow Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko 6-7, 7-6 (3).

Chengdu Open

Yannick Hanfmann of Germany ousted seventh-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round in China.

France's Mpetshi Perricard had more aces (22-8) and winners (32-26) but also more unforced errors (27-16). Hanfmann converted 2 of 6 break-point opportunities.

Third-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile outlasted Slovakia's Lukas Klein 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Pedro Martinez Portero of Spain captured a 6-3, 6-4 win over Australia's Aleksander Vukic. Russian qualifier Alibek Kachmazov downed Japan's Taro Daniel 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Didn't Kohli Take The DRS?
Why Didn't Kohli Take The DRS?
Chess Olympiad trophy missing from AICF headquarters!
Chess Olympiad trophy missing from AICF headquarters!
Ashwin-Jadeja: The 'Tango and Cash' of Indian cricket
Ashwin-Jadeja: The 'Tango and Cash' of Indian cricket
US officials meet Sikhs ahead of Modi's and assure...
US officials meet Sikhs ahead of Modi's and assure...
PIX: India's dominance continues, B'desh in trouble
PIX: India's dominance continues, B'desh in trouble
Why Are Samsung Workers On Strike?
Why Are Samsung Workers On Strike?
'Bowler without a weakness'
'Bowler without a weakness'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Has Batter Kohli Lost His Mojo?

Has Batter Kohli Lost His Mojo?

Chess Olympiad: Vantika Agrawal to India's rescue

Chess Olympiad: Vantika Agrawal to India's rescue

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances