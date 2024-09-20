News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess Olympiad trophy missing from AICF headquarters!

Chess Olympiad trophy missing from AICF headquarters!

Source: PTI
September 20, 2024 23:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: While Team India continues to dominate in the ongoing FIDE Chess Olympiad, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has made a shocking admission earlier today. Photograph: FIDE

An "embarrassed" All India Chess Federation (AICF) has filed a police complaint after a Chess Olympiad trophy its team won in the last edition of the tournament at home went missing from its office, forcing the sports body to arrange for a replica of the prized possession and tender an apology.

It is a rolling trophy, and the incident came at a time when the Indian men's team is closing in on the gold medal in the ongoing 45th edition of the Olympiad at Budapest.

AICF sources confirmed that the Gaprindashvili Trophy, given to the team with the best overall performance across open and women's divisions, has gone missing.

India was the last holder of the trophy, having won it here in 2022.

AICF vice-president Anil Kumar Raizada told PTI that the trophy has been missing for over a month and it came, after the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had asked for the trophy to be brought to Budapest.

"After we had received a request from FIDE for the trophy to be brought, we have been unable to trace it for over 30 days. As a result, we have filed an official police complaint, and an investigation will follow," he said.

A senior AICF official said that a "contingency plan is in place" and that "a replacement trophy" has already been ordered for the current edition.

"Yes, we tried to look for it all around following FIDE's request. However, we have been unable to locate it so far. It is indeed an embarrassing situation, and these things require utter responsibility," the senior official stated on the condition of anonymity.

"For now, a replacement trophy has been ordered. It won't be as unique as the original, but still, it will be close to the original one. We apologise for the mess."

The current edition of the Olympiad got underway on September 10 and is set to conclude on September 23.

A total of 197 teams representing 195 national federations are presently competing in the event.

For India, the open team consists of Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala.

As for the women, the side includes Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin's ton: A triumph of mental freedom and skill
Ashwin's ton: A triumph of mental freedom and skill
Sri Lanka's lead grows: Can NZ stage a comeback?
Sri Lanka's lead grows: Can NZ stage a comeback?
Chennai Test: How India crushed Bangladesh's hopes
Chennai Test: How India crushed Bangladesh's hopes
Forex reserves rise to a fresh high of $689.46 bn
Forex reserves rise to a fresh high of $689.46 bn
Bengal doctors call off 'cease work' after 42 days
Bengal doctors call off 'cease work' after 42 days
NIA conducts raids in Punjab in case involving Pannun
NIA conducts raids in Punjab in case involving Pannun
SC raps K'taka HC judge over 'objectionable' remarks
SC raps K'taka HC judge over 'objectionable' remarks

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Ashwin-Jadeja: The 'Tango and Cash' of Indian cricket

Ashwin-Jadeja: The 'Tango and Cash' of Indian cricket

World class Indian bowling put us on backfoot: Taskin

World class Indian bowling put us on backfoot: Taskin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances