Chess Olympiad: Vantika Agrawal to India's rescue

IMAGE: Vantika Agrawal outclassed Irina Krush to guide India to a 2-2 draw against United States at the Chess Olympiad on Friday. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

International Master Vantika Agrawal delivered when it mattered most as she defeated Grandmaster Irina Krush, helping India secure a 2-2 draw against United States in the ninth round of the women's section of the 45th Chess Olympiad, in Budapest, on Friday.



The Indian think tank rested an out-of-form Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli but it did not change the fortunes much on the top board as Rameshbabu Vaishali went down to Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, while Divya Deskhmukh played out an easy draw as black against Carissa Yip.



On the fourth board, Tania Sachdev, who had a position of strength, could not find the best attacking moves

to force matters and settled for a draw with Alice Lee. This left Vantika to equalise the score and the youngster played with a lot of heart and commitment to beat her higher-rated opponent as black.The draw took India to 15 points and it looks like the team will now need two victories to keep the gold medal chances alive.Kazakhstan are threatening to overtake India on points as there is a good chance for them to beat Poland 2.5-1.5.

In the open section, the Indian men were poised to concede the first point with four draws against defending champions Uzbekistan.



Arjun Erigaisi was still fighting against Shamsiddin Vakhidov as Dommaraju Gukesh, Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa and Vidit Gujrathi played out draws with Nodirbek Andusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov and Jakhongir Vakhidov respectively.



The Indian men are likely to retain the sole lead on 17 points and this was another step forward towards a historic maiden gold medal