Has Batter Kohli Lost His Mojo?

The decline in Kohli's Test batting average is particularly alarming. It has now plummeted to an eight-year low of 48.74.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's struggles against spin continued in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

The cricketing world watched with a mix of disappointment and concern as Virat Kohli, once the epitome of batting prowess, continued his struggles against spin in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The star batter, known for his elegant strokeplay and unwavering determination, managed scores of just 6 and 17 in his two innings, further highlighting his ongoing battle with spinners in Asian conditions.

In the first innings, Kohli was dismissed after chasing an outside off-stump delivery from Hasan Mahmud. In the second innings, he fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, trapped lbw.

A replay later revealed that UltraEdge detected a spike when the ball made contact with Kohli's bat, meaning he would have been reprieved had he opted for a review.

However, Kohli chose not to use the DRS, walking back with a score of 17 and adding to his string of poor performances against spin.

Kohli's performance in this Test match was yet another chapter in a story that has unfolded throughout 2024. His overall form across all formats has been a far cry from the standards he has set for himself.

In 15 matches and 17 innings this year, he has accumulated a mere 319 runs at a dismal average of 18.76. The only notable bright spot in his otherwise lacklustre year was a 76-run knock in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

The decline in Kohli's Test batting average is particularly alarming. It has now plummeted to an eight-year low of 48.74, a stark contrast to his peak form.

The last time his average dipped below this level was in November 2016.

The 2020s have not been kind to Kohli in the longest format. In 30 Tests since the beginning of 2020, he has amassed 1,669 runs at an average of just 32.72, with only two centuries and eight half-centuries to his name. His highest score in this period remains 186.

During the ongoing 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle, Kohli has shown some improvement, scoring 392 runs in five Tests at a respectable average of 49, including a century and two fifties.

His highest score in this cycle is 121. However, with crucial Test series against New Zealand and Australia looming, India will bank on Kohli rediscovering his best form if they are to secure a spot in their third consecutive WTC final.