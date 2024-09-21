News
Why Didn't Kohli Take The DRS?

Why Didn't Kohli Take The DRS?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 21, 2024 08:26 IST
Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI
 

India were back to their ruthless best in home conditions as they dominated Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, September 20, 2024.

However, Virat Kohli's dismissal was a major talking point on the second day.

Kohli suffered his second failure of the match, dismissed leg before wicket by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17.

It was the unusual manner of his dismissal which triggered a debate.

Virat Kohli speaks to Shubman Gill.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to Shubman Gill before deciding not to take the review. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli missed the flick off a flighted delivery from Mehidy as he was beaten by the turn and struck in front to be ruled out by umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Surprisingly, he walked off without taking the review. He just consulted his younger partner as to whether the ball struck him in line who nodded in agreement before Kohli headed back to the dressing room.

Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli failed in both innings of the Chennai Test. Photograph: BCCI

But shockingly, UltraEdge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat before it struck the pads, clearly indicating that there was an inside edge.

If only Kohli had taken the DRS, the LBW decision would have been overturned, leaving spectators stunned.

Captain Rohit Sharma looked bemused why his senior colleague didn't take the review when India had all three DRS reviews remaining.

Bangladesh's players celebrate as Virat Kohli walks back

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate as Virat Kohli makes his way back. Photograph: BCCI

India missed out on a wicket in the Bangladesh innings when Rohit failed to take the review after Zakir Hussain was struck in line but was given not out.

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

