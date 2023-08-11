News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'

Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'

August 11, 2023 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Olympic skeet shooter Randhir Singh, who has been chairman of the coordination committee for the Hangzhou Games, said it was too early to talk about the next OCA elections. 

IMAGE: Former Olympic skeet shooter Randhir Singh, who has been chairman of the coordination committee for the Hangzhou Games, said it was too early to talk about the next OCA elections. Photograph: Olympic Council of Asia/Twitter

China's Hangzhou city will stage the "greatest ever" Asian Games next month, acting Olympic Council of Asia head Randhir Singh told Reuters on Friday, asserting OCA's internal issues will not impact the continental event.

The OCA has run into troubles after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognise its elections last month, and asked India's Singh to carry on as its acting president.

 

The IOC has banned Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah for three years for his "undeniable impact" in the OCA elections in which his brother, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was appointed president of the continental body.

Former Olympic skeet shooter Singh was first appointed acting president of the OCA in 2021 when Sheikh Ahmad stepped down as president after being convicted by a Swiss criminal court of forgery. Sheikh Ahmad has denied any wrongdoing.

"The OCA election has nothing to do with the organisation of the Games," Singh told Reuters by telephone sounding upbeat about the Games, which could not be held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

"Hangzhou was all ready to host it last year itself. Venues are ready, everything is in place, and I'm sure we are going to see the greatest ever Asian Games."

The IOC is reviewing the OCA election process in which Sheikh Talal edged out Husain Al-Musallam 24-20 to head the Asian body, which had his father, Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as its first president.

The IOC, in an August 9 letter seen by Reuters, asked both candidates not to engage with OCA's voting members until the completion of the review process.

Singh, who has been chairman of the coordination committee for the Hangzhou Games, said it was too early to talk about the next OCA elections.

"Right now, we have to go by what the IOC instructs us. We have to go by the Olympic Charter and ethics is the most important aspect of it.

"After the IOC completes its review and submits report, we'll get an idea when to hold the next OCA election."

The Games in Hangzhou, a tech hub about 170 km southwest of Shanghai, will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
ICONIC! Alcaraz Meets His 'Crush'
ICONIC! Alcaraz Meets His 'Crush'
Kyrgios pulls out of US Open
Kyrgios pulls out of US Open
After Hardik Struck A Fan On The Chin...
After Hardik Struck A Fan On The Chin...
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher
Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old
Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old
Team India Touches Down In US
Team India Touches Down In US
Heart Of Stone Review
Heart Of Stone Review

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Singh to remain Olympic Council of Asia acting chief

Singh to remain Olympic Council of Asia acting chief

'No one is guaranteed a spot for the ODI World Cup'

'No one is guaranteed a spot for the ODI World Cup'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances