Kyrgios pulls out of US Open

August 11, 2023 09:19 IST
Australia's Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the US Open due to wrist and ankle injuries

IMAGE: Australia's Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the US Open due to wrist and ankle injuries. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday as the Australian continues to recover from ankle and wrist injuries that have limited him to one tournament this season.

The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June.

 

Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and pulled out of Wimbledon with wrist issues.

Germany Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the US Open, the USTA said.

Due to the withdrawals Argentine's Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman move into the main draw.

The season's final grand slam runs from August 28 to September 10.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
