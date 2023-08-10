News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After Hardik Struck A Fan On The Chin...

After Hardik Struck A Fan On The Chin...

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 10, 2023 16:45 IST
Hardik Pandya's kind gesture is going viral

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's gesture is being cheered on social media. Photograph: BCCI
 

When India's T20 captain gifted a match ball to a spectator after India's win over the West Indies in the third T20I at the Providence stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, his gesture was promptly applauded by cricket fans.

Hardik Pandya accidentally hit a young girl on her chin while batting during a practice session, ahead of the 3rd T20I.

After the game, Hardik searched for the little lady in the stands. When he spotted her, he said sorry once again and handed her an autographed match ball.

Earlier, some fans had damned Hardik as 'selfish' for scoring the winning runs and denying Tilak Varma a chance to score a consecutive 50.

You lose some, you win many. It doesn't cost anything to be kind, eh Hardik?

REDIFF CRICKET
