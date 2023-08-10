ICONIC! Alcaraz Meets His 'Crush'

IMAGE: Wimbledon 2023 Champion Carlos Alcaraz with Maria Sharapova. Photograph: Kind courtesy Carlos Alcaraz fans/Twitter

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz couldn't have been more chuffed.

The 20-year-old Spaniard met his 'crush', former World No 1 Maria Sharapova in Toronto on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

'She has been my crush since I started playing tennis. I was thrilled to see her in person. She was very charming. And congratulated me on winning the Wimbledon trophy,' Alcaraz said after meeting Sharapova at Academy United in Toronto.

Alcaraz began the build-up to defending his US Open title with an untidy 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Ben Shelton to move into the third round of the Canadian Open.

Playing his first match since winning Wimbledon last month, Alcaraz took time to find his footing on the Canadian hard court. But the outcome was never in doubt, stretching his match win streak to 13.

'I try to be focused on every match, I try not to think about the winning streak just to keep going like I am doing,' Alcaraz told the sold-out Toronto crowd. 'I always say the first match in every tournament is never easy.'

'It's even tougher playing against Ben, big bombs, big serves, big shots.

'It was trouble to get my good rhythm but I am pretty happy to get through and have another chance.'