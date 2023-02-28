News
Tottenham Hotspur partner with F1 for unique project

Tottenham Hotspur partner with F1 for unique project

February 28, 2023 18:23 IST
Spurs tie-up with F1 for karting track under stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted other sports such as American Football, rugby and boxing matches as well as music concerts.

IMAGE: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted other sports such as American Football, rugby and boxing matches as well as music concerts. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are set to build an electric karting facility under their home ground as part of a new 15-year partnership with Formula One, the club and F1 said on Tuesday.

 

F1 said the facility under the stadium's South Stand will be London's longest indoor track and would be accredited by the National Karting Association, enabling it to host national karting championship races.

"Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted other sports such as American Football, rugby and boxing matches as well as music concerts.

Spurs and F1 said the aim of their project was to "create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
