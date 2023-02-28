News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Morocco's FIFA World Cup star probed for rape?

February 28, 2023 17:18 IST
French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi, a source tells Reuters.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi was Morocco's star player at the FIFA World Cup late last year

IMAGE: PSG's Achraf Hakimi was Morocco's star player at the FIFA World Cup late last year. The Atlas Lions finished fourth in the World Cup in Qatar. Photograph: Achraf Hakimi/Twitter

French prosecutors have opened an investigation following rape allegations against PSG player and Morocco team star Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation said, confirming reports in several French media outlets including Le Parisien.

The source said the investigation had been opened by the prosecutor's office of Nanterre, near Paris.

 

The Nanterre prosecutor's office said it did "not want to communicate on this ongoing investigation".

Neither PSG nor Hakimi could immediately be reached for comment.

Le Parisien, which first revealed the investigation, said a 24-year-old woman went to police on Sunday to say she had been raped by Hakimi in his home near Paris on Saturday. Le Parisien said the young woman did not file a formal complaint but that the prosecutor's office decided to investigate.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
