News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tom Daley's Olympic journey: A blend of sport and family

Tom Daley's Olympic journey: A blend of sport and family

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 29, 2024 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Daley

IMAGE: Tom Daley with partner Noah Williams. Photograph: Team GB/X

Tom Daley and Noah Williams claimed a silver medal in a thrilling men's synchronized 10-meter platform final at the Paris Olympics.

 

Tom Daley

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Olympic Games/X

The pair delivered a strong performance but ultimately fell short of China's dominant duo, Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, who claimed gold.

Beyond the competitive arena, Daley's Olympic journey has been a deeply personal one. Surrounded by his loving family—husband Dustin Lance Black and their children, Robbie and Phoenix—the diving superstar has found a renewed sense of purpose.

Tom Daley

IMAGE: Silver medallists Tom Daley of Britain and Noah Williams of Britain pose with their medals. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Having his entire support system cheering him on has made Paris feel like a ‘home Olympics’ for Daley.

The Games have transformed into a celebration of both athletic achievement and familial bonds.

Tom Daley

IMAGE: Tom Daley of Britain and Noah Williams at the Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Photograph: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

As Team GB's flag bearer, he captured the hearts of a nation and continues to inspire millions. A global icon, Daley's influence extends far beyond the pool.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's how much government spent on Manu's training
Here's how much government spent on Manu's training
Watch Out For Leon Marchand!
Watch Out For Leon Marchand!
Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze
Dravid hails Bhaker's redemption to Olympic bronze
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota
HC slaps Rs 4 cr cost on Patanjali for breaching order
HC slaps Rs 4 cr cost on Patanjali for breaching order
Olympics: China's Sheng wins second gold; Ban triumphs
Olympics: China's Sheng wins second gold; Ban triumphs
NCP-SP plea after hearing Uddhav camp first, says SC
NCP-SP plea after hearing Uddhav camp first, says SC

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for 10m air pistol mixed final

South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances